KENNEWICK, WA - Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in Washington state and the second leading cause of cancer death.
New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics is one of the few clinics in our region to offer specialized genetic counseling and testing services. That includes testing like hereditary cancer testing and expanded carrier screening.
Dr. Racheal Fidino, with the clinic, specializes in things like breast cancer risk assessment, hereditary cancer syndromes, and cancer genetics.
If you have a concerning family history of breast cancer, Dr. Fidino said it puts you at higher risk for developing the disease. If you are under the age of 50 and have a history of breast cancer, you automatically qualify for genetic testing.
"If anybody has a personal history then absolutely, we want to see what could potentially cause it. I think a lot of patients are looking for, you know, that missing puzzle piece as to why did this happen to my family or why was I the one to get diagnosed," Dr. Fidino said.
She is currently working with state senator Sharon Brown to sponsor a bill requiring insurance coverage to include MRIS and other screening measures for women with dense breasts or other risk factors.