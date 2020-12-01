"Giving Tuesday" more important than ever

KENNEWICK, WA - With just 24 days left until Christmas, financial support on this "Giving Tuesday" is critical to providing help and hope for millions in need.
Staff at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center is working to make spirits bright for cancer patients and are decking the halls at the cancer center.
"We all know this has been an incredibly challenging year. You can imagine that facing cancer during a global pandemic is obviously that's an added challenging complication," Tara Divers with the cancer center said.
Divers said the need on "Giving Tuesday" is a bit greater than years before.
"Just knowing that it has been an incredibly, incredibly tough year. So, we are just looking forward to raising some money to keep our patients spirits bright," Divers said.
The cancer center's "Unwrap the Feels" fundraiser is how you can help support a patient, by donating what you can from $30 to $400.
Each week, patients will receive a holiday present to brighten their spirits while battling cancer. The cancer center has already been providing a meal to their patients every Friday.
They are also supporting local restaurants along the way, by buying their meals from them.
"We have found that is has such a blessing for not only our cancer patients, after a week or treatment to go home with, a beautiful meal. I t is also a great way to give back to our local restaurants that we all know have been struggling this year as well," Divers said.
Tara said the best way to give back this year for "Giving Tuesday" is by donating. She said one way you can donate is through their Facebook page.
"Facebook actually matches funds on "Giving Tuesday," which is awesome," Divers said. The cancer center hopes to raise $50,000 by the end of the season.
If you'd like to make a donation, you can go to the cancer center's Facebook page at facebook.com/TCCancerCenter or click here for their direct website.