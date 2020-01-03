UPDATE 1/4/2020 - A GoFundMe has been created for medical expenses of the 12-year-old girl, Sadie, that was hit by a car in West Richland last night.
As of 8:56 pm, the page has raised $2,700. The goal is $5,000.
NBC Right Now also spoke with the victim's mother, Jamie, who says after she was taken to Kadlec, she was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle last night.
Sadie's mother says she underwent surgery in which plates and screws were put into her leg as a result of a fractured tibia. A piece of bone fragment also got stuck behind her right eye. The ophthalmology team decided not to perform facial surgery, but is continuing to monitor it for now.
Both West Richland police and Jamie say Sadie was hit by the side of the car, not head on, as it was driving.
Jamie says her daughter was on the crosswalk, but police have not confirmed that at his time.
Jamie added that the driver reached out to apologize to the family, and feels horrible about what happened. Police say he has been cooperative, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.
She says more than anything else, she wants this to be a learning experience for other families so they don't have to go through this. She reminds everyone to stay vigilant and mindful while behind the wheel.
You can find the link to the GoFundMe here.
WEST RICHLAND,WA- West Richland Police are investigating the cause of a car hitting a teen near Enterprise Middle School just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.
West Richland Police Sergeant Ryan Boyce said the teen girl was on a skateboard walking with a friend at the crosswalk of Eagle Street and Paradise Way when a car hit her.
She is being treated at Kadlec. Her conditions are unknown at this time., but she was conscious when she left the scene with medics.
The friend she was walking with at the time of the crash was not hit or injured.
Officers say the driver of the car was cooperative and will not be charged at this time.
Police warn residents in the area that Paradise Way between Eagle Street and Blue Heron will be closed for another 2 hours for the investigation.
This story is developing.