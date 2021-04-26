Grab a spaghetti plate, help business owner with cancer

KENNEWICK, WA - Multiple Tri-Cities businesses are pitching in to help the owner of a pizza place fight for his life against cancer.
Robert Curet, the owner of Rocco's Pizza, is fighting cancer and needs specialized treatment. Just Joel's, Hot Mess Burgers & Fries and Tsunami Catering are coming together to do a spaghetti fundraiser to help him out.
It all started a few weeks ago, when the Pasco non-profit, Grace Kitchen was trying to get an AC unit. Joel Waston, the owner of Just Joel's said that's when he came up with the idea of doing a spaghetti plate fundraiser to help out.
But the non-profit quickly gain their goal, so Joel needed another reason to still do the fundraiser and that's when he found out about Rob and Rocco's Pizza.
"You know me always trying to stay tab in, doing something for somebody else. That self-less stuff. It's kind of like a lifestyle now. But now I like to incorporate other small businesses and do it together," Waston said.
Joel said he found about Rob through Facebook, and he does not even know him personally.
"That's where I find my good on social media by scrolling and going through. Then I get this tingle in my chest. I get that little tingle. It is on. I don't know if it is God. I don't know if it is anxiety. I don't know if it is heartburn. I don't know what it is," Waston said.
He said he receives messages from people who know Rob, including family members, thanking him for putting this fundraiser together for Rob.
"Thanking me sincerely for helping him, because he has such a kind, generous heart. I like to help people that help people. I like to help people that are in our community that are helping other people. Someone did it for me and now it is my turn to pay it forward and do it for them," Waston said.
He said none of it would be possible without the Tri-Cities community.
"Without you guys donating, without you guys participating, without you guys sharing, without you guys helping us do this. We cannot even do the good that needs to be done, because this is the Tri-Cities and there is good that needs to be done," Waston said.
You can get a spaghetti feed plate by making a donation and all proceeds will go back to Rob. On May 2nd, you will be able to pick up your plate at Red Mountain Kitchen in Downtown Kennewick from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. You need to pre-order your plate. Click here to pre-order.