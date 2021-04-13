Grace Kitchen continues to grow and employ women out of poverty

PASCO, WA - A Pasco nonprofit continues to grow and employ women out of poverty through the pandemic.
The community has come together to donate money through fundraisers for a new AC system to Grace Kitchen. The goal was to have the new AC unit installed before summer.
With local businesses holding fundraisers, like Just Joel's and The Local Pumpkin Produce Box, Amanda Lorriane with Grace Kitchen said those local efforts have helped the nonprofit move forward.
"It's such a relief. We were concerned about our employees during the summer in the heat. This building was very hot. I was here alone last year, and it was extremely hot. So we are relieved can continue to make pasta. This is how we employ women into our program," Lorriane said.
"So, making artisan pasta is an interesting thing. The temperature of the building has to be 68 degrees in order for the pasta to come out just perfectly to be able to continue to sell it," Lorriane said.
And the new AC donation will help them do just that.
"We got our AC system up there on the wall, so that is excellent. We will be able to continue to make pasta this week in our facility," Lorriane said.
Even though the AC has been installed, Lorriane said money is still needed to cover the essential security and electrical costs.
"Currently, it's just unsafe back here. So, when I show up in the morning, generally there is people sleeping in this stairwell. We have drug problems. We have just constant people coming into our stairwells, sleeping in our back door," Lorriane said.
She said their neighbors pitched in and were able to install a safety fence. Amanda said their plan to make the fence larger in order to provide more safety and protection for the women in their program.
Within the next year, Grace Kitchen hopes to open a coffee bar and a retail store in the front half of their facility, plus starting catering and add a food truck. They also hope to be at the Richland Farmers Market this year selling their pasta and spice rubs.
Grace Kitchen is located at 112 N 2nd Ave in Pasco. If you want to learn more about their program or buy pasta, you can go to their website.