Grace Kitchen gives over 150 job training hours to women living in poverty

PASCO, WA - A local non-profit is helping women living in poverty find jobs.
Grace Kitchen was founded in 2019. They are a job training and mentoring program for women living in poverty in the Tri-Cities. The founder and executive director of Grace Kitchen, Amanda Lorraine said she wanted to give back to the community.
"Really God rescued me out of a pretty broken situation homelessness and drug addiction and I felt called back to come alongside women who are truly just like me," Lorraine said. "Women that need a hand up instead of a hand out."
She hopes to help women build confidence and gain skills.
"And really be all that God created them to be," Lorraine said.
In February, they purchased the old's "Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission's Men Shelter. For the past year, they focused on remodeling the building. This month, they were able to hire the first two ladies into their program.
"It has been just a fanoinable month. We've seen so many women join us on production day," Lorraine said.
Grace Kitchen does production days where women can experience a work environment and get job training hours. Lorraine said they have already provided close to a 150 job training hours to women in our community.
"It was so overwhelming. I just cried, because I worked so hard to get to this day, and they were filled with so much gratitude and joy to just be able to have a job," Lorraine said.
She said many of the women they work with have seen so much trauma in their lives.
"They just never thought that someone would give them a second chance that they could even have an opportunity for employment, so it's pretty incredible. These women are courageous and fun. They're just ready to work and they're ready to get their lives back," Lorraine said.
They are a nonprofit and the salaries of their women are given by donors. If you are interested in becoming a monthly financial partner or purchasing products the women make, you can go to their website at http://gracekitchentricities.org/.
Any woman that needs a second chance or needs a little hope can join Grace Kitchen on January 7 at 8 a.m. for a day of production. They are located at 112 N 2nd Ave in Pasco.