PASCO, WA - With Christmas almost a week away, the owner of a Pasco restaurant plans to give away free toys and food to kids in the community.
The owner of Havana Café, Leo Morales is back again this year with the same Christmas spirit. He wants to help make sure all kids feel the holiday joy when they wake up on Christmas morning.
Leo believes the need of extra support this year is greater than the previous year.
Last year, they have away around 200 free toys and meals to kids in the community. This year, Leo said they only have about 50 toys under their Christmas tree.
He said they have not quite reached their goal of 250 toys, but they hope to reach it before this weekend.
They also hope they are able to support even more families this year.
"I remember last year when we did it, a lot of single moms with kids, and they were telling us this is the only toy we are going to get. They were really happy we were doing it and I believe this year it is going to be even better," Leo said.
Even though the pandemic slowed down his business, Leo said he is still happy they can make a difference.
If you would like to help local kids get presents this year, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at Havana Café in Pasco.
If you need a toy for your kids, you can stop by the café on December 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Leo said Santa will also be there to say 'hello.'