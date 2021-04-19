Health and wellness benefits of garlic

TRI-CITIES, WA - April 19th is National Garlic Day. While many people love its flavor, you may or may not know garlic has a variety of health benefits.
Garlic makes food taste better, a local registered dietitian said it also has some health benefits.
"There are a lot of different ways in which garlic can help you stay healthy," Gabrielle Frank, the WIC Supervisor and registered dietitian, with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
Frank said when deciding on whether to choose fresh garlic or jarred garlic to choose to option that is going to work best for you.
"So, if you prefer that fresh garlic and have the time to unpeel it and chop it, so that can be cooked or incorporated into the meal that you are wanting, great. But jarred garlic is really convenient. So, if that is going to help you incorporate garlic into your diet then go for that," Frank said.
She said it does not really matter which form of garlic you use.
"You know fresh and jarred garlic they are practically the same when it comes to nutrition profile. So, whatever works for your family will be great," Frank said.
Research shows garlic can help reduce the risk of catching a cold.
"Sometimes garlic can also help reduce the severity of your cold or how long you don't feel great," Frank said.
Research also shows it helps support cardiovascular health for your heart and lungs, plus it helps your digestive system. Frank said you can incorporate garlic into your diet in many ways.
"It can be a great way to flavor whole grains, vegetables, lean protein, all the foods we know that are really hopeful for our health," Frank said.
Before increasing your garlic intake significantly, she recommends talking to your doctor.
"If you do have any bleeding disorders or taking medications for blood clothing, take to your health provider before changing your diet," Frank said.