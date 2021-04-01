Help available for Kennewick residents struggling to pay utilities

KENNEWICK, WA - Thousands of dollars are available to help Kennewick residents who are struggling during the pandemic.
Utility assistance is available for qualifying low-income households through the COVID-19 Emergency Utility Assistance program which is run by the City of Kennewick.
There's more than $200,000 available to help pay for utilities. Each household could receive a maximum utility assistance for six months or $600, whichever comes first.
"There is quite a little bit of funding. Because it is so new, we want to at least get the word out on how that process begins in order to determine eligibility for the Kennewick residents," Rose Venzor with the Benton Franklin Community Actions Connections (CAC) said.
Venzor said many people have struggled with business closing because of the pandemic.
"Which could lead them to behind rent, utilities, completely lose their job all together or either just be, down to the minimum reduce hours which nowadays doesn't allow you to maintain much of a household," Venzor said.
Some requirements include, you must be a resident of Kennewick for the past twelve months. You must also provide proof of being impacted by COVID-19, which like Rose said can include the loss of employment.
"A lot of people were laid off, because a lot of businesses were closed enough, unfortunately due to the pandemic," Venzor said.
The program will provide past-due utility payments, per qualifying household. Venzor said the payment will be made directly to the household's provider. She said the Benton Franklin CAC just wants to help and encourages you to apply.
"Because a lot of people do kind of doubt themselves and say oh, I got this, oh no its fine, I can take care of it, it's embarrassing, but you know what, we all know somebody who has been impacted by this pandemic, and we just want to help," Venzor said.
That is not the only program the City of Kennewick has to offer help to their residents during COVID-19. To apply for their utility assistance or get more information on their other programs, you can visit their website at bfcac.org.