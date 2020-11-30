Help fight crime with Voluntary Camera Partnership

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Police Department needs your help solving crimes in the community. They are asking you to partner with them by allowing police to use your home security footage to help with investigations.
The Voluntary Camera Partnership is not new. It was launched last year. The Richland police want more community involvement. They want to communicate what their intentions are.
The Voluntary Camera Partnership is just one of a couple of things offered at the Richland Police Department (RPD). They are asking the community to partner with them.
"What we are asking is that you provide us with your name and your address and let us know if you have cameras at your house. We are not asking access to them. We are not asking for any kind of communication back and forth about what's happening on those cameras," Cerise Peck with RPD said.
If something happens in your neighborhood, police want to be able to reach out to you.
"If there is an incident in central Richland last night, and we have an idea of the area that the incident took place in. Then, we would then reach out to the people who have partnered with us for this project and ask them to check their cameras," Peck said.
For example, if a crime happens in your neighborhood, police will give you the time that it happened and ask you to review your camera footage.
"At that point it is still up to the homeowner whether they want to remain on the registry. I t is up to them on whether they even want to reply to us, but it does give us the opportunity to quickly access resources rather than sending an officer door to door," Peck said.
Peck said it is a partnership that is a part of their overall mission to be innovative. It allows the police department and community to have a relationship. She said police do not want any miscommunication.
"Sometimes it is mistaken as some sort of database or access to cameras, and that is not the case what so ever. We are just looking for a resource to perhaps identity suspects quicker or aid in some sort of identification or looking for something in a quicker matter, than you know, going door to door," Peck said.
It does not allow any access to those cameras without your consent. So far, there are between a 100 to 150 people involved with the partnership. The police hopes to get those numbers up in every district.
While you are checking out the Voluntary Camera Partnership, you are also encouraged to look at other programs the Richland Police Department offers.
To register, you can click here.