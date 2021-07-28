Help support local cancer patients with fundraiser

RICHLAND, WA - July is prime grilling time.
Whether you come for the wine, dinner, or live music, or all three, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center is inviting everyone to their summer barbecue on July 31st at J. Bookwalker Winery in Richland.
"Our theme we are saying is we are back because we are really excited to be able to have our first outdoor venue event this year," Lori Lott, the special event coordinator, with Tri-Cities Cancer Center said.
Lott said they had so much success from previous years that they wanted to bring it back.
"This is one of our events that we bring back occasionally. It started off with our 20th anniversary, then we celebrated our 25th anniversary. We had so much fun that we thought, you know what, we got to have a summer barbecue," she said.
The last day to purchase your tickets is July 28. Each ticket costs $100.
"It is going to be a really fun night. It is going to be hot, but we are excited about it. There is going to be food. We are going to have some beverages. We have entertainment with a band," she said.
She also said the funds stay local.
"The community really likes having it out here at Bookwalter. They are such big supporters of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. So, we are really excited to work once again with Bookwalter," she said.
The funds will also provide cancer programs and services for patients, their families, and the community.
The summer barbecue will be at J. Bookwalter Winery in Richland. It will start at 6 p.m. on July 31. You can go to their website to purchase your tickets at https://tccancer.org/event/were-backyard-bbqing/.