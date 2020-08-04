Here's what you need to know about Washington’s primary elections

WASHINGTON STATE - Washington primary ballots are due August 4. If you have not had a chance to drop yours off, you still have time.
Ballots have to be postmarked, not just mailed, by 8 p.m. or placed in an election Dropbox. The top two chosen on August 4 will go on to the November general election.
There have been a couple of issues that have popped up with this year's ballots.
First, you will notice there are a lot of names to choose from in the race for governor and there is a reason why. Candidates did not have to collect signatures to get their names on the ballot so the race was basically open to anyone who wanted to sign up to run.
Second, you may have had some trouble fitting your ballot into the security envelope. If that's the case, all you need to do is fold over the yellow part of the security envelope to make a new crease.
Just make sure you do not fold your actual ballot. Do not forget to sign the outside envelope.
If you have not received a ballot, you can still go to your county auditor's office to get register and vote in the primary election.
