Hermiston Cross Country moves annual Butte Challenge online

HERMISTON, OR - Many events have been canceled because of COVID-19, but some have moved online including races.
The Butte Challenge is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Hermiston School District Cross Country Team. The head coach for the team, Troy Blackburn, said they have made several thousand dollars in the past. Blackburn said every dollar benefits their cross country team.
Even though going virtual is something the cross country fundraiser has not done before, he said he is glad there is still something they can do.
"I mean the great thing is a lot of people cannot participate in a race because it is on a certain time and if you do not have that time, 'you are like oh man, I am doing something that morning,'" Blackburn said. "Well, you can do it at night. You can do it in the middle of the day. You can do it in Portland. You can do it in Washington. You can do it anywhere."
You have three days to do the distance that you sign up for. Blackburn said you can do your run or walk, anywhere and anytime you desire.
To submit your time, he said you have two options. There is an app that you can download on your phone that tracks your run or walk and automatically downloads it to the website. If you do not want to use the app, he said you can record your own time and then go online to submit it.
You can submit your time anytime between June 19 and June 21. You are also encouraged to send in your pictures from your experience.
The cost to register is $20. Family discounts are also available. You can also purchase a shirt, bib and bracelet for an extra $15 when you register. To sign up for the Butte Challenge, you can visit their website at buttechallenge.itsyourrace.com.