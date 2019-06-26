IRRIGON, OR - A Hermiston man is behind bars after running from deputies in a stolen car and nearly crashing into a patrol car.
A Morrow County Sheriff's Deputy tried to pull over 28 yar old Matthew Way on Highway 730 in Irrigon Wednesday morning but he took off. The chase reached speeds of up to 70 miles an hour.
At one point Way went down a dead end and turned around and was driving at the deputy's patrol car like he was going to hit it head on, but at the last minute he swerved. During the pursuit Way almost hit a City of Irrigon vehicle and put others in the area in danger.
The pursuit lasted four minutes and ended at W. Eighth and Columbia Ln. with the driver and passenger at gunpoint.
The passenger of the vehicle Maria Elena Montez, 51, of Irrigon was detained on scene, then released with no charges.
Way was arrested and charged with Felony Elude, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. He was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail with bail set at $50,000.