SELAH, WA - With only five games total, the Selah High School football season has been cut in half but coaches and players are just thankful to be back on the field.
"There’s really nothing like high school football," said senior football player, Kyle Luke.
Luke said he was worried that he may never get to play again. He said it's been roughly 400 days since his last game.
"Especially with coronavirus and the quarantine, it was pretty hard to see these people, and I'm just really glad to see my friends again," said Luke.
It was strange not having a regular football season but seeing the team play together again makes this all worthwhile said head football coach, Scott Ditter.
"For our senior class, who I really felt horrible for, to have them back out here doing this even for a shorter time, it's worth it," said Ditter.
The off-season made players' strength-level lower but the senior leadership did a great job of getting other players out throwing the ball when they could said Ditter.
Senior football player, Rollin Levon said he's proud of the team despite the lack of summer practices.
"It feels great to be finally to get back out here, you know, we've all been waiting for this, it's just time to make the best of the moment," said senior football player, Rollin Levon.
Levon said he missed going to football summer camps to bond with his team but he's making the most of it now.
"Making friendships with the new players and the underclassmen, you know, trying to teach as much as I can before us seniors go off and leave," said Levon.