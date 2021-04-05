YAKIMA, WA - The national EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee teaches students short and long-term financial saving skills for a chance to win 10,000 dollars in college scholarships. The deadline to submit applications is April 15th.
Students ages 13 to 19 must review the four 10-minute online courses then submit a financial saving plan for the chance to win.
The EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee, sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, gives 1st place 10,000 dollars, second place 6,000 dollars, and third place 4,000.
It's important to teach these financial saving skills young said VP of Deposit Operations, Melanie Kimm.
"I think that's one thing parents forget about, they're worried about teaching their kids a lot of things but maybe not financial literacy," said Kimm.
Kimm said young adults don't always learn the importance of saving in school.
The Yakima Federal Savings and Loan offers free financial resources online for all ages as many face financial insecurity during the pandemic.