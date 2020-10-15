Hispanic Heritage Month: Owners of Llane's Boutique explores the significance of a Quinceañera

PASCO, WA - From September 15th to October 15th, we celebrate the contributions and influence of the Hispanic culture.
It's not every day you turn fifteen, but for many Latina girls, it's a day you never forget.
A Quinceañera is the celebration of a girl's fifteenth birthday, the day a little girl becomes a woman. It's also a day to go all out in celebrating Hispanic culture.
When owners of Llane's Boutique first started their business back in 2011, they did not sell Quinceañera dresses. After they saw a growing interest in the Latino community, owners decided to give it a try.
"And then we saw that it was good business, so we expanded. We brought things like, Quinceanera dresses, first communion dresses, wedding dresses, prom dresses, pretty much everything," Monica Lopez said.
The owners daughter did not celebrate her Quinceañera, but she does help other girls pick out their dresses.
She helps the girls pick out their bouquets, necklaces and matching earrings also. She said she is always happy to help and just be a part of their special day.
