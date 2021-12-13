KENNEWICK, WA - We are now 12 days away from Christmas. This entire month, we have been sharing holiday gift ideas you can buy locally and this week's focus is the gift of unique foods.
It's been in the works for a few months and now it's official, Ethan's Amazing Bakery is baking it up in the community.
Ethan is only 10-years-old. He has his business license and he says he is more than happy to make you some treats. All his treats are made by himself with the help of his older brother, Seth.
The business is monitored by his mother.
This is another way to shop local during the holiday season. If you would like to make your tummy happy, you can purchase your treats on his Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/EthansAmazingBakery.
You can also call (573) 855-2002.
To shop for merch, you can visit his website at https://ethans-amazing-bakery-merch.creator-spring.com/?fbclid=IwAR3_w-DrxNEdjyo8iL_GMHNNVhDe2rFewkrvm2TsJ5SsRMWINrA4udNs6ko.