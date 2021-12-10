PASCO, WA - Christmas is fifteen days away, and shopping for gifts is not always easy, so we want to help you out. If you are an outdoor enthusiast or have to shop for one this idea is for you.
The holidays are here and maybe you are tasked with buying a gift for someone who enjoys fishing. Fishing gifts are easy, but it could quickly turn into a messy pile of embarrassing assumptions and friendly nods if you don't get the right stuff.
Jerry Reyes and Eddie Plata with Flatout Fishing can help make your gift shopping easier.
They give guided fishing experiences. You are out on the boat all day long, the guides do all the work and they will bait your hook. You do not need any experience. Jerry and Eddie are there to help you all the way.
The fishing experience usually costs $220/per person for salmon and steelhead or $175/per person for walleye, shad, sturgeon, and other species. For the holidays, you can get a gift card for $165/per person.
To get some "Bang Bang" gear or book your experience, you can reach out to Jerry. His number is (509) 302-1240.
The Flatout Fishing beanies/hats cost $20. Long-sleeve t-shirts cost $25. Hoodies cost $40. For more information, you can visit their website at http://flatoutfishing.net/tri-cities_washington/.