KENNEWICK, WA - If you are looking for a place to let off some steam, "Take a Break" is the place for you.
There are two options: break room or paint splash room.
A break room is a room where you can break items by throwing them or you can choose a tool that is provided, like a baseball bat or golf club, and break your items! You will be provided with protective gear. The goal is to release emotions, de-stress, and have fun.
A paint splash room is also be available. You will be provided with some protective attire, paint, a canvas, and the space. This is available for any age.
You can get a gift card with 10% discount on December 6 and December 7. You can block your break room or paint splash room experience starting on December 8. The doors open on December 10.
They are located at 309 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336.
For prices or more information: https://takeabreaktricities.com/