The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation canceled the annual Veteran's Day Parade back in August due to the pandemic.
The cancelation doesn't stop Vietnam Air Force Veteran, Bob Brock, and a few of his friends to drive through downtown Walla Walla with their semi-truck, jet and jeep all decked out in red, white, and blue.
Bob said he will collect donations for the Christian Aid Center to help transitioning veterans between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. where the Shopko used to be.
"I try to do what I can to inspire and give back with what little I have right now... just trying to give back the best I can to inspire the new troops that are in there and the people that are serving right now and to let them know, I got their backside here as best I can," said Bob.
The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation put up 27 photos of past and current veterans on the main road.
"I wish it was a normal year and we can celebrate normally. But I am really proud the other ways our community is celebrating veterans, and I really hope we can return to normal next year," said the Downtown Walla Walla executive director, Kathryn Witherington.
Kathryn said she doesn't see a problem with people driving through Walla Walla today, as long as drivers drive slow, follows traffic laws and safety protocols.
She said she encourages people to walk around downtown and look at all the photos.
The Walla Walla V.A. Medical Clinic provides virtual care by phone or video appointments. The Director of Operations, Scott Kelter, said he misses when the veterans would come in hours earlier to their appointments just to socialize.
"We’d like to be able to see people in person and talk to them and get to know the veterans we serve, it’s been harder over the past year, but this has been a way where folks can at least see our director and some of our staff and talk to them directly," said Scott.
Veterans can access the virtual town hall meeting on Facebook live or on Webex.