Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY AS LOW AS ONE QUARTER MILE IN PATCHY DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF WASHINGTON. IN OREGON, LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF OREGON. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON PST TODAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...TEMPERATURES ARE HOVERING NEAR OR JUST BELOW FREEZING AND LIGHT ICING MAY OCCUR ON AREA ROADS, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&