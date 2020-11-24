The Yakima Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital closed all visitation for COVID positive patients, and limited visitors to non-COVID patients who are dying, minors, surgery patients, and other special circumstances.
Virginia Mason Memorial's Chaplain services give patients tablets or iPads and help them set up zoom or FaceTime calls with their families.
"Obviously, nothing replaces an in-person visit but we do a lot of phone updates, a lot of FaceTime, the chaplain service is very involved in kind of helping facilitate some of this, especially for some people who aren't as technologically savvy," said Virginia Mason Memorial Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marty Brueggemann.
Virginia Mason Memorial allows up to three visitors per day for COVID patients who are at the end of their life.
Any visitors that exhibit any cough, fever, shortness of breath or even a runny nose won't be allowed inside the hospital.
Each visitor must stay in the patient's room for the entirety of the visit, if they leave the room, they must leave the building too.
Strict visitation policies ensure other patient and staff safety said Brueggemann.
"We’ve only been successful because of people’s understanding of complying with the masking mandates and the screening, the visitor policies and whatnot and so until we can get through this, it’s just unfortunate reality of the current pandemic," said Brueggemann.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital and Astria Medical Centers are also closed to visitors. Visitor exceptions may be for end of life patients, minors, and patients under going surgery.