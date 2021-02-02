How intermittent fasting works

KENNEWICK, WA - Intermittent fasting may not work for everyone, but it's one way that people can lose weight or work on their health.
Intermittent fasting involves skipping meals or restricting when you eat to a certain period of time.
There are many ways to practice fasting. Joshua Lewis with Ikon Fitness said some of the popular ways are time-restricted eating alternate day fasting, and periodic fasting.
Even though he does not recommend fasting for weight loss, he said it can be the answer to some.
If you want to start fasting, Joshua recommends to start by just not snacking.
"If you can't go from meal to meal without eating, you aren't going to be able to go 8, 12, 24 hours. Just like everything else, you'll increase that overtime. Start by not snacking, then maybe condense three meals to two. Then guess what you are fasting for longer period in between those meals," Lewis said.
He said fasting is great for some and works really well. But for others, it comes as the opposite and turns into, "how long I can fast for."
At the end of the day, Joshua said for a successful diet you need to stick to it and do it long-term.