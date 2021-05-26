KENNEWICK, WA - Karry Brooks, 28, was able to be safely detained by Kennewick Police in front of Ranch & Home as police used their de-escalation tactics.
At around 8am this morning, Kennewick Police, Benton County, and the on-duty SWAT team responded to a call of a man, Karry Brooks, who entered the department store, Ranch & Home, brandishing a knife.
According to a press release by Kennewick Police, Brooks, "pulled a large survival style knife out of his waistband and made threatening gestures towards the officers".
This is not the first time that KPD knew of Karry Brooks. Brooks, a man with a convicted felony, is not allowed to purchase a firearm due to his record. However, he has tried at other Tri-Cities stores before and has been denied. When someone like Brooks tries to purchase a gun, police are notified by the firearm dealer.
"We conduct our own investigation and then give that to the prosecuting attorney who proceeds with if or how they want to charge the person," says Kennewick Police Department's Lieutenant Aaron Clem.
Attempting to buy a firearm as a convicted felon, is a crime.
Karry brooks was arrested for attempting to purchase a firearm, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, unlawful display of a weapon, and other previous warrants for his arrest.
"This shows that the system used in tracking people prohibited from purchasing a firearm worked in this case," says Clem.
In addition to this, a mental health professional and SWAT team negotiator were at the scene.
"Our mental health professional rides with us and are on duty Monday through Friday. This gives us the benefit of not having to wait for a mental health professional to come on scene, but they're there immediately," says Clem.
This mental health professional is also able to access investigational resources on scene in order to find out if the person being detained has a mental health record or issue.
"That way, she can use her own resources as a mental health professional to guide officers in how to handle and talk to someone having a mental health crisis," says Clem.
Brooks was shot with a non-lethal rubber bullet which made him drop his knife. Police fired a flashbang which followed as an attempt to distract Brooks so that they could detain him.
Before this, Clem said de-escalation tactics were used. "The officer did a great job of giving him his space and giving him time so that they could arrest him safely," said Clem.
Brooks was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and has now been medically cleared. He is now in custody.