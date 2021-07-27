How’s your cognitive health? Find out with a free webinar

TRI-CITIES, WA - It is not too late to take control of your cognitive and physical health.
With the help of the latest scientific advances, an expert on memory and aging, will give us advice and tips on how to maintain and even improve our memory ability.
This is why Prestige Senior Living is hosting a free virtual presentation on cognitive health for all community members.
Doctor Rob Winningham is leading the presentation. He will provide ways to improve your memory ability, including as simple as how crossword puzzles can help.
You can visit www.momanddaddeservethebest.com for more information and to RSVP. The presentation will start on July 30 at 10:30 a.m. PST.