Yakima, WA - A winter storm will drop four to 10 inches of snow in Kittitas County and the Yakima Valley tonight. That's why we have some tips on how to prepare for a winter storm.
According to Yakima Valley Emergency Management, winter storms can be a little bit of snow for a couple hours or blizzard conditions lasting several days. The storm watch that is in effect today will be in effect until noon Thursday.
That is why it is important to have enough food and water at home for a few days in case you cannot go out. It is also important to have other essential things like toilet paper, feminine products, medications, diapers.
It is a good idea to be prepared in case the power goes out, have an additional battery heater in case you need another way to warm up. Also have food that does not need to be refrigerated or cooked.
To prevent the cold from entering your home, you can seal your windows and doors. Other essentials include a shovel, deicer, batteries, a flashlight and plenty of blankets.
Avoid going out during a storm, it is best to stay home. If you have to go somewhere, cover all areas of your body with a hat, gloves, boots, and various jackets.
More information can be found on the Yakima Valley Emergency Management's website and National Weather Service page.