National Free Shipping Day is here, and couldn't have come at a better time. This holiday was created in December of 2007 by Luke Knowles, when he discovered people stopped buying online in fear their deliveries won't make it time for the holidays.
The United State Postal Service is prepared for higher delivery demands by hiring more people at the local level based on needs said in email, the United States Postal Service Sr. Public Relations Representative, Kimberly Frum.
After Thanksgiving, the United States Postal Service expanded their delivery days to Sunday in locations with high package volume said Frum.
Hundreds of stores participate in National Free Shipping Day and provide other sales, including Forever 21, and Nordstrom.
Knowles made it easy for people to find participating stores and coupons on his website, where you can find deals even after today.