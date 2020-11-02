With so many people taking advantage of early voting this year, the Yakima County Auditor's office said they hope that means less last-minute voters.
"We are on track to be at 85 percent turnout..., if the numbers continue, this will be the largest turnout Yakima county has ever had so we are excited for that but we are also sort of scared." Said Yakima County's Auditor, Charles Ross.
Voters have until tomorrow at 8 p.m. to cast their vote. You can still vote in-person at the Yakima County Auditor's Office or by the ballot drop box drive-through. Ross said even a minute after the deadline, they won't count your ballot.
Ross recommends any last-minute voter to make sure to sign and date your ballet before dropping it off. He said to put your phone number on it, that way if there are any complications, they can call you to fix it before it's too late.
Ross said during the 2016 election, the Yakima County Auditor's Office helped over 700 people vote on election day.