How to submit a Business Spotlight to NBC Right Now

TRI-CITIES, WA - During the coronavirus pandemic, we are bringing back our business spotlight to local businesses. We are asking business owners to send in their own personal video.
When you are recording your video, we ask that you avoid being outside because of the sound quality of the video.
The most important tip is you want to make sure you are filming it correctly. Do not hold your camera vertically.
"This is going to leave back bars on the side, and it is just not going to look good. What you want to do is hold it sideways. It fills up the entire screen on the television," Josh Peck with NBC Right Now said.
Once we get your video, it first has to be checked for quality and if it's approved, then it will run on air.
If you would like to spotlight your business this holiday season, send us a minute video about your business to news@nbcrightnow.com.
We also have a list of businesses that we are spotlighting on our website under the shop local tab.