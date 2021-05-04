How you can support local children on National Foster Care Day

TRI-CITIES, WA - A local group is raising their voices in support of foster children in our community.
Mo's Place is a nonprofit that supports foster families in the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and other surrounding areas.
Jen and Steph with Mo's Place, said they will always use their voice to show their support for foster youth in our communities.
"It should never hurt to be a child, plan and simple. Whether that means there is pain in their belly when they go to bed, whether it means physical pain, whether it means emotional or mental pain," Jen said.
They've been working with families since 2019.
"And if we can help somebody recognize that a situation isn't great, and we can help a family receive resources, so they can stay in tack and do better across the board. Then that's our mission," she said.
In 2020, they served more than 75 families in our community. That's more than 200 kids.
In April, to raise awareness and prevent child abuse, they started a pinwheel fundraiser for the kids they serve. Nationally, blue pinwheels are used to help bring awareness to child abuse. Jen and Steph said each pinwheel they sell also represents a local child in their care.
"And we just encourage people to put it in their car, on their desk, in their front window, and really start the conversation on child abuse and what that looks like and how we can help as a community to prevent that," she said.
Their goal is to raise $2,000 and as of May 3, they have raised $1,495.
The US Department of Health & Human Services said as of 2019, there were more than 400,000 kids in foster care in the US. Children who have just been through a lot.
"If kiddos do need to come into care, our families have the resources they need to care for those kiddos properly," she said.
You can also support local foster children by buying a blue pinwheel and help start that conversation on preventing child abuse. You can find how to buy a pinwheel at their website. To report suspected child abuse, you can call 1-866-END-HARM.