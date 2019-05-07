KENNEWICK, WA - i3 Global and its President Kristopher Lapp have a second lawsuit now filed against them, for $883,200.49.

Columbia State Bank filed the lawsuit on May 2. Lapp originally signed this loan agreement with the Columbia Bank off of Gage and Steptoe in Richland.

The bank agreed in October of 2017 to give Lapp a loan up to 1.2 million dollars. The first line of credit they gave i3 Global was 700,000 dollars.

The loan was due on November 5, 2018.

According to the lawsuit, Columbia State Bank said they would extend that pay-back date until February of this year, but all the while interest is accruing - at a variable rate of 280 dollars a day.

Columbia State Bank is asking the court for judgement against Lapp and i3 Global. The trial is set for April of 2020.

NBC Right Now talked to the Mission Support Alliance about the first lawsuit filed at the end of April. Rae Moss, MSA's Director of Communication says "We were informed that i3 would no longer be able to provide services to us on April 11th."

Integrated Global Staffing filed that first lawsuit on April 27. Here's background on that suit: https://www.nbcrightnow.com/top_story/integrated-global-staffing-suing-msa-subcontractor-i-global/article_db258402-6b90-11e9-a934-fb4d72554ebb.html