KENNEWICK, WA - After coming close to being cancelled, the Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire is a go. However, there is still a chance the weather could bring it down.
Small business owners want your help to make sure the weather does not stop the fun. Steve Lee, co-owner of Green 2 Go, said keeping this yearly event going is more than just about money.
Although the Renaissance Faire is set to go on this year, one of the city's insurance policies could end up canceling the event. The policy states in an event of extreme weather, the City of Kennewick has the ability to cancel this event to keep the people in the park safe.
Lee agrees with the policy. However, he said it creates a risk for small nonprofits who put on these events. Therefore, Lee wants to create a backup plan and insurance policy for the worst case scenario.
"My goal isn't to try and get a bunch of people to give us all their money," Lee said. "My goal is to bring as many people inside of this victory as possible, even if you don't go to the Renaissance Faire. When it happens next September, I want you to be able to say, 'Oh, I saved that.'"
When Lee asks people to get involved, he does not mean to hold a sign or to sign up to volunteer. He just wants people to claim ownership of saving an "iconic" Tri-Cities event.
Lee said this is an opportunity to make a difference in our town.
"That's what it is important here, is that we come together as a community and say we are going to save your favorite thing of the year," He said. "Even though it might not be mine."
Lee said it's also an opportunity for those who say there is nothing to do in our town. He encourages everyone to donate on the GoFundMe page. All donations will be used to cover the event's insurance.
He also invites everyone to check out the Renaissance Faire in September. He said, this will make sure thousands of people have something to do.