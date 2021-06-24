It's Pride Month. Here's what you need to know

PASCO, WA - June is Pride Month. It all started 50 years ago when thousands took a stand with days of protests.
With LGBTQ+ celebrations happening across the country this month, all pride events in the Tri-Cities are mostly virtual. Organizers hope to bring the events in person this year.
"Jobs can be in jeopardy. Housing can be in jeopardy. Your life could be in jeopardy just by being a LGBTQ+ person," Carly Coburn, the chairperson for Tri-Cities Pride Festival, said.
They said being a part of the LGBTQ+ community has challenges.
"I am bisexual. I came out at 14 to a very homophobic, biphobic family. I am also non-binary. There are a lot of things that still affect me or could affect me. I personally fight for myself, for my community members who I consider family," Coburn said.
They said safety is a main concern.
"Knowing where you are welcome and where you are not is really important too and we have felt much more welcome in Pasco for our events," Coburn said.
Coburn said the number of members in the LGBTQ+ community who do self-harm or who attempt suicide or die by suicide is high.
"Mental health is typically really bad for LGBTQ+ people. We have to go through a lot, we suffer a lot, especially LGBTQ+ of color they experience even more because they also have the racism to deal with," Coburn said.
They said it is difficult to find counselors and doctors.
"As soon as someone finds one, like I found one, I was like, oh my gosh, you guys and I told everyone I knew. If you need a good LGBTQ+ friendly psychiatrist here she is. We are always sharing that information with each other, because we don't know if a doctor is safe," Coburn said.
Coburn said a lot of LGBTQ+ members get misgendered in the medical field. They said they have few ways to address the harm that has been caused to them. But Coburn said the best way people can help and support the LGBTQ+ community, locally is to educate yourself. And pay attention to policies like the equality act.
For more information about Pride Month, you can visit Tri-Cities Pride Festival.