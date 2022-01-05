Jan. 6th school closures and delays

School closures and delays for Thursday, January 6, 2022
Yakima Valley College: All campuses closed. All classes cancelled.
Prosser School District: Closed.
Morrow County School District: 3 hour delay.
Umatilla School District: 3 hour delay.
Goldendale School District: Closed.
Finley School District: Closed.
Kiona-Benton City School District: Closed.
Granger School District: Closed.
Sunnyside School District: Closed.
Bethlehem Lutheran School: Closed.
Wapato Public Schools: Closed. Wapato Online Academy will have a regular school day.
Columbia School District: 2 hour delay. AM/PM buses on snow routes.
Pasco School District: Closed.
Richland School District: Closed.
Grandview School District: Closed.
Christ the King Parish/School: Closed.
Kingspoint Christian School: Closed.
Benton Franklin Head Start: All classes and visits cancelled.
Kennewick School District: Closed (including Tri-Tech Skills Center). Mid-Columbia Partnership and Endeavor High School online classes are cancelled.
North Franklin School District: 2 hour delay.
Paterson School District: 3 hour delay. No preschool.
Ellensburg School District: 2 hour delay.