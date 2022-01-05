Jan. 6th school closures and delays

School closures and delays for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Yakima Valley College: All campuses closed. All classes cancelled.

Prosser School District: Closed.

Morrow County School District: 3 hour delay.

Umatilla School District: 3 hour delay.

Goldendale School District: Closed.

Finley School District: Closed.

Kiona-Benton City School District: Closed.

Granger School District: Closed.

Sunnyside School District: Closed.

Bethlehem Lutheran School: Closed.

Wapato Public Schools: Closed. Wapato Online Academy will have a regular school day.

Columbia School District: 2 hour delay. AM/PM buses on snow routes.

Pasco School District: Closed.

Richland School District: Closed.

Grandview School District: Closed.

Christ the King Parish/School: Closed.

Kingspoint Christian School: Closed.

Benton Franklin Head Start: All classes and visits cancelled.

Kennewick School District: Closed (including Tri-Tech Skills Center). Mid-Columbia Partnership and Endeavor High School online classes are cancelled.

North Franklin School District: 2 hour delay.

Paterson School District: 3 hour delay. No preschool.

Ellensburg School District: 2 hour delay.

Tags