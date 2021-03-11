Just Joel's makes pies to support local non-profit

TRI-CITIES, WA - To celebrate National Pi Day, Just Joel's is making pies to support a Pasco non-profit.
The owner of Just Joel's is not stranger to our community. Joel Waston is known for helping others especially through the pandemic by doing things like donating bottled waters and headphones to your local schools.
This time, he has a calling to reach out to a Pasco non-profit.
"I am here to promote love. I have here to promote unity. I am here to promote together we can. That's my hashtag.. Together we can," Waston said.
He said he took the last six months off.
"Just decided to recenter myself and getting ready, just finding my groove and my shine back again," Waston said.
But during his time off, he said he has been watching Grace Kitchen, a non-profit that empowers and employs women out of poverty, from afar.
"'Alright, what can I do?' I can do something, "What am I going to do?' And, so, the Pi Day was coming up. And, I was just like, 'Why don't we do a Pi Day for Grace Kitchen, just because, you know, they are empowering women, teaching them life skills, helping them find their place back in the world again. That's what I do in my restaurant, in my kitchen," Waston said.
To put it simply, he's a fan of their work.
"I see God got their hands on what they are doing, like God's got his hands on what I am doing and I just thought to hit them up," Waston said.
All the proceeds from the pie sale will go towards Grace Kitchen. He said there are three pres you can choose from including coconut cream, chocolate peanut butter cream and pistachio cream.
Each pie is $25, and he said the money will support Grace Kitchen in more ways than one.
"Then, come to find out that they need an air conditioner by the summer. So, this AC is $1500," Waston said.
So far, they have raised $600 to go towards that AC. He said his success comes from previous fundraisers for the community.
"I have never not reached a goal, because of the help of our community. So, thank you Tri-Cities for always having my back and supporting me and cheering me on, because this has been a time of my life," Waston said.
To get a pie and help out Grace Kitchen, Joel said you need to pre-order to pies. You can do that by giving Just Joel's a call at (509) 396-3846. The pie pick up will be on National Pi Day on March 14th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Grace Kitchen in Pasco.