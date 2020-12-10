Kennewick business owners make new bakery video

KENNEWICK, WA - A pair of local business partners, who are also sisters, are teaching a new cookie class. But this time, not in person.
"Layered Cake Artistry" is a custom dessert and cake business in Kennewick. They make cakes and desserts by order. They've also done classes and events at their place.
Canadian sisters, Elena and Concetta, have been in the business for about forty years, but have been in their new place for almost a year.
"We've been in the bakery industry all our lives. Our family had a bakery up in Canada for 46 years and it was a whole family affair. Everybody worked there and that's where we learned everything we know," Elena Gavin said.
Elena said the pandemic has affected their business.
"So, because we are a custom order bakery. We don't really do retail. We were dependent on larger event, like weddings and galas and also our classes we used to do in our studio," Elena said. "We really had to shift on how we do everything."
When the first shutdown happened, they made an online shop. They have also been able to do special things for the holidays, like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"The recording is theirs, and they can use it over and over again to create some really fun cookies," Elena said.
The class is called a "Modern Winter Wonderland Cookie Kit." Students will learn how to decorate six cookies. The kit will include things like edible paint and markers. Everything made will come in the box of materials.
Elena said the nice part about the pre-recorded videos is that you can pause whenever you need to and go with your own pace.
For more information about the class, you can go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/layeredcakeartistry.