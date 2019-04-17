KENNEWICK- On Tuesday, Kennewick City Council voted to pass the censuring of council member John Trumbo.
The vote was 5 to 2.
This vote came after he was accused of misusing his position and acting outside of his authorized role.
According to the council Trumbo used his position as a city council member to investigate a rumor and left his city council business card at a home when he did not have authorization to.
Trumbo also filed a report with the Benton County Sheriff's Office against a fellow council member.
The Sheriff's Office told Trumbo those claims were unfounded, but he still contacted a local media organization asking them to investigate that claim for a story.
"Personal investigations and going out to peoples houses and going to businesses is not what we were elected to do," says Mayor Don Britain, "Mr. Trumbo used to be a newspaper reporter if he still wants to do that then i suggest he you know go get a job as a newspaper reporter that's not how we behave as city councilman and that's not how i want my council to behave."
Here is the resolution from April 16th's city council meeting:
Trumbo has been removed from all board commission assignments through the end of 2019. He can still vote, provide input during workshops and during council meetings.
NBC Right Now reached out to council member Trumbo but he said he could not talk to us today.