KENNEWICK, WA - A local bike shop's program is connecting kids with the great outdoors by having trail rides, but on bicycles.
A Kennewick bike shop, Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop is going into the third year of it's Trips for Kids group organization.
Not only is Trips for Kids a riding group, but staff at Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop teach kids bike safety and how to inspect their bikes too.
"There are rules that we go over about how to not run into your neighbor and how to get over and stay out of the weeds," Maggie Shearer with Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop said.
This is their flagship children's program that works with a national organization to get kids to go bike riding out in nature.
"They work really diligently with children, who don't get out into the community and work to instill in them bicycling skills, how to ride in a group and also how to repair and maintain their bicycles," Shearer said.
She said their program is a little different from the national one.
"We are looking to get the kids used to using the bike as a vehicle for transportation," Shearer said.
The program is for kids ten to seventeen. On the rides, there is adult supervision.
"Parents are able to go along on the ride and that makes it even more fun," Shearer said.
She said they are happy to have this program in the Tri-Cities. She also likes the independence and responsibility being in a group and leading a group.
"Ensuring that your neighbor is getting along o.k., taking care of each other, just makes a huge difference in the way those kids act and how they come out of the experience," Shearer said.
To participate, you must be a Wheelhouse member and wear a helmet.
The youth membership is $20 per person for a year or $100 for a household for a year.
You can learn more about Trips for Kids on their website or Facebook. The current session is almost full, but they have plans to have other sessions in the fall and mid-summer.