Kennewick gym starting a series of classes to teach kids life-saving skills

KENNEWICK, WA - Natural Selection CrossFit wants to empower the youth with their course series. In partnership with Hanford Patrol, Natural Selection CrossFit (NSXFit) will teach kids life-saving skills.
In one year alone, 475,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest. Globally, cardiac arrest kills more people than some cancers, the flu, pneumonia, car crashes, HIV, guns and house fires combined.
NSXFit new classes are called Critical Action Training Series. Hanford Patrol, will help with CPR and AED training for kids between the ages of 9 through seventeen.
The goal is to teach kids how to be prepared for different scenarios, such as choking or needing to stop a bleed.
Ryanne Reed with the NSXFit said there's a lot of things going on in the world that we do not have control over and situations people cannot predict. She said these things create fear in families.
"A lot of parents have a hard time dropping their kids off at school everyday because of the unknown. Those are things we cannot control as parents, but what we can control is training our kids," Reed said. "Making sure that they are ready and have an action plan in place."
Part of the idea of the class is to create a series where Natural Selection Crossfit teaches kids skills to help with everybody's anxiety. She said the only way to help anxiety is to be prepared.
"Kids that can respond in situations that might make some kids nervous, kids that can take control during emergencies take control when other people are afraid. You know it creates kids of action, not kids that might become victims," she said.
NSXFit want to empower the youth. She says empowerment is key to feeling safe.
The two-hour CPR/AED course at Natural Selection Crossfit in Kennewick starts March 7 at 1 p.m. Those interested, should contact NSXFit at (509) 845-9796 or click here to register. The cost to register is $30, each additional kid gets a discount. The fee includes a shirt and other goodies to take home.