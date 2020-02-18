KENNEWICK, WA - After more than 60 people showed up to the Kennewick Irrigation District board meeting to support the Robert Cox Farm, KID postponed the decision on whether to move forward with the property until March.
Robert Cox Farms has been owned by the family for many generations. They said they do not want to give it up. Robert's daughter, Ashley Elliot, said it provides jobs and food for the community.
"I don't understand how they want to take from us farmers, because we just want to keep farming," Elliot said. "How do you think the food comes to the store, it's from us farmers, regardless if we are a small farm or a big farm, it comes from us farmers."
KID said they stand behind farmers. District manager, Chuck Freeman, said they want to acquire Robert Cox Farms because they want to utilize gravity.
"It's in a sweet spot in our canal system," Freeman said. "We are picking up this canal about mile 18, 19 in our 42 mile long system."
Freeman said, if the canal is built - the rate players would have an added benefit. He said, the canal will allow more water for everyone, both up and down stream.
"As in vision a four hundred acre site, 30 to 40 feet deep, in places," Freeman said. "The Cox property in question will be planned to be a five hundred acre foot lead reservoir in gravity in and gravity out fed."
"They are not publicizing it right, they are not letting the public know. None of our neighbors knew about it," Elliot said. "We had to personally go door to door and let everybody know what is about to go on."
KID said all they have been transparent all along.
Freeman said, executive sessions provide certain exceptions for governments to conduct business outside of the public. He said, state acquisition is one of those exceptions. He also said, KID has a website, puts things in the paper, provides press releases and uses social media.
The KID board invites everyone to their open house to discuss and answer questions about the reservoir. The meeting will be on March 26, starting at four p.m. If you were unable to attend the board meeting this morning, you still have a chance to submit your questions or any new questions at pr@kid.org.