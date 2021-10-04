KENNEWICK, WA - New data from the CDC reveals the pandemic is affecting people's overall health and their waistlines. A new business in Kennewick wants to help locals shed those extra pounds.
Kennewick Nutrition serves different drinks pack with healthy vitamins and minerals.
The local smoothie and juice bar is serving more than just healthy shakes. They also support the community.
Owners said they were inspired to open up the business to help you learn how to eat to have a better and healthy life.
Ricardo Moreno, the owner of Kennewick Nutrition, said his mom inspired him to change his lifestyle and now he wants to help others.
"And you know, it is not bad to be eating like chips and stuff like that, once in a while. We like to have our movie days like every other Saturday and, of course, we grab a bag of chips or some popcorn and sit down and watch 2, sometimes 3 movies. And, we have just our little cheat day, as they call it. Because it is not healthy just get nothing at all," Moreno said.
He said the process is slow, but it could change your life. He recommends changing small habits slowly. For example, if you order large fries, try going for medium fries instead. He said small changes like those add up.
Kennewick Nutrition is located at 155 North Ely Street in Kennewick. That's next to Gold's Gym of Kennewick. They are open Mondays through Fridays 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, they are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays.