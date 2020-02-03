Kennewick Police Department requires no waiting period to report a missing person

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department wants to remind everyone the sooner a missing person is reported, the better. This applies to all cases regardless of age.
To keep it simple, KPD wants to know everything you know about the missing person.
This includes why you think the person is missing, as well as phone numbers, descriptions, where they were last seen, and car information. Investigators also want to know of possible friends and family they may go visit. The sooner police get all that information about that person, the better.
As the investigation moves forward, you can expect to give more information. KPD official said the thing that surprises people the most is what happens within 30 days.
"We are required by law, to get dental records for that person and enter it into a state system." Lt. Aaron Clem said. "So if that person is found, unfortunately and deceased, then we will be able to identify them."
Lt. Clem said generally speaking, at least with runaways, these types of cases resolve themselves. He said most kids come back home, but regardless, you need to report them to police.