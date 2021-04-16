Kennewick Police Investigation Over Death of 25 Year Old Woman

KENNEWICK, WA - Around 3:30 this morning, Kennewick Police responded to a gunshot victim at the 400th Block of East Bruneau Place in Kennewick.
Upon arrival at the scene, police identified a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. They tried to resuscitate her on the scene. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. Police say the only witness present at the scene has cooperated with giving them information. According to police, the witness and woman seem to be boyfriend an girlfriend.
"We are investigating this as a death investigation. We don't know what the motive was behind this shooting or if it was either an accident or even a suicide." says Kennewick Police Department's Lieutenant Aaron Clem.
Clem also added that fatal shootings in Kennewick have been very rare.
"Most importantly, we want people to remember this incident happened between people who knew each other. This is an isolated incident and we believe everyone has been accounted for." says Clem.
Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division was at the scene all morning.
This is an ongoing investigation. IF anyone has any information you can call 509-628-033 and refer to the case number which is 21-14094.