KENNEWICK, WA - On June 8, 2019, Kennewick Police Officers responded to a local bar in the 900 block of W. Columbia Drive for the report of a victim of a shooting.
Upon arrival, Officers located 36 year old Theodore Lamar Turner with multiple apparent gunshot wounds to his leg, pelvis and elbow. Theodore was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
It was reported that a disturbance occurred inside the bar prior to the shooting. A short time later, 27 year old Juvenal Torres reportedly checked himself into Kadlec Medical Center in Richland with an apparent gunshot wound to his foot. Juvenal was also treated for the non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Through this investigation, poice identified 32 year old Anthony Colbray Jr. as an alleged suspect.
There is currently an arrest warrant for Anthony for the alleged crime of Assault in the 1st Degree.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Anthony Colbray Jr. should contact 509-628-0333 and reference KPD case #19-21488.