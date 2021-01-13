Kennewick Police raises awareness on human trafficking

KENNEWICK, WA - Law enforcement are using social media and other platforms to raise awareness for human trafficking during the month of January.
January is known nationwide as human trafficking awareness and prevention month. The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is partnering with Support, Advocacy and Resource Center, (SARC) a local crisis prevention center, to raise awareness.
KPD partners with SARC year round. They are one of their largest partners in the City of Kennewick and the Tri-Cities region.
SARC helps "Shine the Light" and bring awareness to human trafficking. Lt. Aaron Clem with KPD said they will continue to help bring awareness to the cause.
"Anything that we can do to help raise awareness to do those things and get people talking about it. So, we can reduce the number of victims that they are there, but also those that commit those crimes responsible for their actions," Lt. Clem said.
For more information about KPD's efforts to raise awareness about human trafficking, they have that info on their Facebook page at @Kennewickpolice.