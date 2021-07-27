KENNEWICK, WA - Yesterday, a woman was throwing rocks at windows and at Kennewick Police cars upon arriving to the scene. She then armed herself with two kitchen knives and slashed the tires of the police cars. Police would have liked to have used a 37 mm impact baton to detain her, but couldn't under the new law 1054.
"This is a perfect example of how this law didn't allow for us to use a less-lethal weapon to detain a suspect faster." said Kennewick's Commander Aaron Clem.
Instead, the police followed her for about a mile as she walked through neighborhoods. Four schools were locked down because of it.
In a statement from the Kennewick Police Department, they stated "While it’s not “military equipment”, it is larger than .50 caliber, which means officers can no longer use these tools to rapidly bring a dangerous situation like this under control."
Police in Washington are no longer allowed to use equipment above a .50 caliber or with explosive power, like the 37 mm baton.
Pasco Police came to help by bringing a pepperball gun which Kennewick Police used to detain the suspect as well as tasing her.
In regards to other regulations under the new laws, like not questioning a juvenile before he/she has a lawyer, not detaining someone without probable cause, and limiting the use of force unless in imminent threat to others, Clem says we will have to wait and see how the police do under these new laws.
"We will follow the new laws set in place and continue to serve the community." said Clem.