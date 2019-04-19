KENNEWICK, WA - Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted luring that happened earlier this week.
Kennewick Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking home after school when a man pulled up near her in a car and told her, "Hey you, I know your grandma, I'll take you to her."
Police say the girl did the right thing - she walked away and told someone. The suspect is described as a late 30's or 40's man driving an older 4-door dark grey car, possibly a Honda.
If your child reports any safety concerns, contact your local police department or a school administrator immediately.