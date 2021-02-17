Kennewick restaurant owner reacts to Phase 2 reopening

KENNEWICK, WA - For months, restaurant tables were closed with take out and delivery as the only options. Now, that we're in Phase 2, restaurants have more ways to serve you.
Paul Singh, the owner of Maharaja Taste of India in Kennewick said he is happy to move into Phase 2 reopening.
Maharaja Taste of India was one of many restaurants who opened during the pandemic. At the time, owners did not expect the second lock down to come.
"Then they came back, they shut down everything. So, it was hard for our new business, but we still did good," Singh said.
But now, they are happy to be able to reopen their indoor seating, even at just 25 percent capacity.
"Right now, so, we are to have people coming. They are calling. Our customers are also excited," Singh said.
Like many other local restaurants, Maharaja found ways to serve customers outside and still comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
"We had a patio seating over here, but you know the weather over here," Singh said. "So, nobody likes to seat in the chill weather."
Paul said they will continue to follow all the guidelines to keep their customers safe.
"We are dividing the tables from a required distance," Singh said. "We will take reservation on how many tables available at 25% occupancy."
Paul invites you to come out and try their food. They are open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They are located at 8110 W Gage Blvd in Kennewick.