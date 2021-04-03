Kennewick Retirement Community spreads Easter joy with egg hunt

A Kennewick retirement community welcomes their first real event since the pandemic started.
"We were really having cabin fever here for quite a while. It's great to get a chance to get out into at least partial real world," Lee Foster, a resident at Hawthorne Court, said.
Marissa Glen, the program supervisor at the retirement community, said they have been waiting on this day for a long time now.
"Its something that we’ve been looking forward to, because it's our first real event where we are bringing, we can have outside people in. So, everybody is super excited. It's going to be so much fun," Glen said.
For residents, being able to see families during the pandemic has been limited.
"But I think this will bring back a sense of normalcy. And that they are thriving, not just living," Glen said.
Foster said he has also been looking forward to being able to see his three great-grandchildren.
"They are going to go crazy, hunting for eggs and competing with each other, and it will be a fun day. We do this every year, and so, we know what to expect." Foster said.
With over 300 eggs to hunt, one egg goer even decided to spread the Easter joy to the younger ones.
"It would be unfair if the oldest one got most of the eggs. So, I decided to give it to a little one," Nicholas Glen, a egg hunter, said.
Glen said celebrating Easter will bring back a sense of normalcy.
"Life is now going forward. That's the blessing," Glen said.
For more information about Hawthorne Court, you can go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/Hawthornecourtretirement.