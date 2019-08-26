KENNEWICK, WA - Statement from the Kennewick School District on a teacher strike starting Tuesday:
"The District regrets to inform you that the Kennewick Education Association (KEA), the union representing our teachers, has determined to strike beginning Tuesday, August 27. As a result of the impending KEA strike, school will be cancelled until further notice.
"We understand that this is a challenging situation for families. We will continue to work to resolve this labor issue as soon as possible. We value our teachers and want to pay them on a level comparable to neighbor districts while maintaining fiscal solvency. The last offer presented to KEA would increase teacher salaries by 7.25% and would pay teachers comparable to Pasco and other neighbor districts. The KEA has not accepted this proposal as of 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
"The District and the Board care deeply for our KSD students, families and teachers. The District does not want to see a teacher strike and has been working diligently to find a resolution with KEA. Negotiations continued all day Saturday, Sunday and Monday with support from a state mediator. However, an agreement has not yet been reached.
"Please read below for important information about child care, athletics and ongoing updates about this situation:
Child Care
"The YMCA will offer on-site childcare from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Amon Creek, Cottonwood, Canyon View, Ridge View, and Lincoln elementary schools. All children must be pre-registered in the YMCA childcare program to participate.
Athletics
"School-based athletic practices and events will continue to be held at their regularly scheduled times, as coaching contracts are separate from the KEA contract.
Updates
"We will continue to keep you informed about this situation via email, on our website at www.ksd.org and on our social media sites.
"We are committed to keeping the community updated as the situation evolves.
Sincerely,
Dave Bond, Superintendent"
The Kennewick Education Association says they plan to strike Tuesday. Teachers will be at their respective schools on the picket lines from 8:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. with different activities in the afternoon to avoid excessive heat in the afternoon.
For more information on the history of negotiations between the Kennewick School District and the Kennewick Education Association, click here.